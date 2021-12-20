Dr. McDonnell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonelle McDonnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonelle McDonnell, MD is a Dermatologist in Punta Gorda, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.
They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 25097 Olympia Ave Ste 22, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 Directions (941) 205-3376
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr McDonnell is very thorough checking everywhere on your body for any possible issues. She is friendly and gives great advice.
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003844937
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. McDonnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonnell has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Dry Skin and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonnell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonnell.
