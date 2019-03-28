Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joneice Morgan, MD
Dr. Joneice Morgan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM.
American Family Care5569 Grove Blvd Ste 121, Hoover, AL 35226 Directions (205) 637-2600
American Family Care - Whitesburg8151 Whitesburg Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (205) 201-7290
American Family Care3700 Cahaba Beach Rd, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 258-7535
American Family Care6554 Aaron Aronov Dr, Fairfield, AL 35064 Directions (205) 786-5022
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She takes her time and listen to your question & concerns. I admire her experience & talents. Many of my family members & friends has been visiting her for many years for her expertise to have a healthier life.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1972669802
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Morgan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.