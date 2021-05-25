See All Radiation Oncologists in Wheeling, WV
Dr. Jondavid Pollock, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jondavid Pollock, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from INTERNATIONAL VETERINARY ACUPUNCTURE SOCIETY and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital, Reynolds Memorial Hospital, Wetzel County Hospital, Wheeling Hospital and WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital.

Dr. Pollock works at WVU Medicine Hospitals And Institutes in Wheeling, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wheeling Hospital
    1 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 243-3490
  2. 2
    Colon & Rectal Clinic LLC
    40 Medical Park, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 243-3490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Genesis Hospital
  • Reynolds Memorial Hospital
  • Wetzel County Hospital
  • Wheeling Hospital
  • WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gynecologic Cancer
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
Gynecologic Cancer
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jondavid Pollock, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831167048
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INTERNATIONAL VETERINARY ACUPUNCTURE SOCIETY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jondavid Pollock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollock works at WVU Medicine Hospitals And Institutes in Wheeling, WV. View the full address on Dr. Pollock’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

