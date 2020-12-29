Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science and is affiliated with Parkridge Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare-cleveland.
Dr. Strickler works at
Locations
-
1
Tennova Healthcare - Cleveland2305 Chambliss Ave NW, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 559-8000
-
2
Parkridge East Hospital941 Spring Creek Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 894-7870
-
3
Advanced Center for Sleep Disorders3000 Westside Dr NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 Directions (423) 559-8000
-
4
TN Valley Foot & Ankle134 Battlefield Crossing Ct, Ringgold, GA 30736 Directions (706) 858-0766
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strickler?
Awesome staff. I would highly recommend.
About Dr. Jonathon Strickler, DPM
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1821190307
Education & Certifications
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science
- University of Tennessee
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strickler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strickler works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.