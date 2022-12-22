Overview

Dr. Jonathon Spanyer, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Spanyer works at OrthoCincy in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.