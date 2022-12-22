Dr. Jonathon Spanyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spanyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathon Spanyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathon Spanyer, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital, St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Spanyer works at
Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Arthritis Associates Psc Inc.2123 Auburn Ave Ste 630, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (859) 301-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spanyer?
I've met with Dr. Spanyer twice and one more time before surgery. I have a complicated situation and I have total trust in Dr. Spanyer's decision. He's being very cautious in my care. May God guide his hands and be with us during surgery!
About Dr. Jonathon Spanyer, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1770726481
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- University Of Louisville
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
- University of Cincinnati
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spanyer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spanyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spanyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spanyer works at
Dr. Spanyer has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spanyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Spanyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spanyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spanyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spanyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.