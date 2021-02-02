Overview

Dr. Jonathon Rynning, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Rynning works at Jefferson Psychiatric Assocs in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.