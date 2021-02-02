Dr. Jonathon Rynning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rynning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathon Rynning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathon Rynning, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
Metairie Office3340 Severn Ave Ste 206, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 889-1448
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rynning is compassionate and honest. I appreciate his straightforward nature. Hands down the best psych doctor I’ve seen. He’s personable and I feel very comfortable with him. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jonathon Rynning, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992845127
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center Of Louisiana At N O
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- University Of Arkansas, Little Rock
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rynning has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rynning accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rynning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rynning has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rynning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rynning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rynning.
