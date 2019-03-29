Dr. Jonathon Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathon Russell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathon Russell, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Russell works at
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital601 N Caroline St # 5, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-6467
-
2
Greenspring Station Office10753 Falls Rd Fl 4, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 955-6420
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Russell saw my husband for an enlarged neck lymph node. He quickly suspected oral cancer, did scope and found the lesion. In that moment our lives stopped. But Dr. Russell somehow calmed us and gave time to ask questions, reassured us and referred us to a great surgeon who specialized in base of tongue cancer. He even called her cell and got us an appointment for the next day! He earned our trust with his professionalism, kindness and his amazing way of talking us out of a breakdown.
About Dr. Jonathon Russell, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205148707
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Cleveland Clinic
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell works at
Dr. Russell speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
