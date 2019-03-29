See All Oncologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Jonathon Russell, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathon Russell, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED.

Dr. Russell works at Johns Hopkins Inst Ortho Srgy in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville Timonium, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    601 N Caroline St # 5, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 997-6467
  2. 2
    Greenspring Station Office
    10753 Falls Rd Fl 4, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-6420

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Follicular Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Medullary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Papillary Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Adenoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 29, 2019
    Dr. Russell saw my husband for an enlarged neck lymph node. He quickly suspected oral cancer, did scope and found the lesion. In that moment our lives stopped. But Dr. Russell somehow calmed us and gave time to ask questions, reassured us and referred us to a great surgeon who specialized in base of tongue cancer. He even called her cell and got us an appointment for the next day! He earned our trust with his professionalism, kindness and his amazing way of talking us out of a breakdown.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jonathon Russell, MD
    About Dr. Jonathon Russell, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1205148707
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins
    • Cleveland Clinic
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathon Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

