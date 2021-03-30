Dr. Jonathon Rayman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rayman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathon Rayman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Jonathon Rayman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lansing, MI.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3390 E Jolly Rd Ste 1, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 882-8673
Mclaren Orthopedic Hospital2727 S Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48910 Directions (517) 975-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Rayman did surgery on my Both ankles and he is a amazing person and a Doctor he listened to all my questions/concern Explain everything So I understand If you need any foot care I highly recommend him And their office staffs are friendly it’s a plus.
About Dr. Jonathon Rayman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rayman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rayman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rayman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rayman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rayman.
