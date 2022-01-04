Dr. Jonathon Markovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathon Markovitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathon Markovitz, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Markovitz works at
Locations
1
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm7242 E Osborn Rd Ste 400, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 258-3354
2
Faculty Physicians and Surgeons of Llusm3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 280A, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (602) 258-3354
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Contrary to many reviews, I found the Doctor to be extremely competent and efficient. He is very informed and reassuring. Is he a hugger and kisser? No. He was polite, and took care of business. I Highly recommend Dr. Markovitz.
About Dr. Jonathon Markovitz, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1811977242
Education & Certifications
- OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markovitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markovitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Markovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markovitz works at
Dr. Markovitz has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Markovitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Markovitz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markovitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.