Dr. Jonathon Henry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jonathon Henry, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Madison and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.
BayCare Clinic Lakeside Campus - Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic1111 Bayshore Dr, Manitowoc, WI 54220 Directions (920) 682-6376
Aurora BayCare Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Centetr1160 Kepler Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 288-5555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Went in for hip arthroscopy, Dr. Henry and his team do such amazing work. Although my time with Dr. Henry was limited, I worked along side his fantastic team every step of the way. Dr. Henry made it a point to explain what he does, and did his best to put me at ease prior to the surgery. Surgery went great, and he even went so much as to call me over the weekend to ensure I was doing well. Great surgeon, fantastic team, and amazing work. Fingers crossed I don’t have to go back, but if I did, it would certainly be with Dr. Jon Henry.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1699744730
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Syracuse Upstate Medical University
- SUNY Upstate Medical University
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
