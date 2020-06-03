Overview

Dr. Jonathon Henry, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Manitowoc, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Madison and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center and Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.



Dr. Henry works at Orthopedics & Sports Medicine BayCare Clinic in Manitowoc, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Arthroscopy and Meniscus Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.