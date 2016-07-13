Overview

Dr. Jonathon Faber, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Livonia, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Faber works at St Mary Mercy Hosp Radtn Onclgy in Livonia, MI with other offices in Mansfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.