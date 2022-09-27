See All Neurologists in Danville, IN
Dr. Jonathon Cline, MD

Neurology
Dr. Jonathon Cline, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Danville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.

Dr. Cline works at Hendricks Neurology in Danville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Hendricks Neurology
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 225, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Stroke
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jonathon Cline, MD
About Dr. Jonathon Cline, MD

  • Neurology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1396903902
Education & Certifications

  • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Neurology
  • Hendricks Regional Health

Dr. Jonathon Cline, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Cline has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cline works at Hendricks Neurology in Danville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Cline’s profile.

Dr. Cline has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cline on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Cline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cline.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

