Dr. Jonathon Backus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathon Backus, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathon Backus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.
Dr. Backus works at
Locations
-
1
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 747-2500
-
2
Cornerstone Orthopedics3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 105, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 456-6000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Cornerstone Orthopedics & Sports Medicine3 Superior Dr, Superior, CO 80027 Directions (303) 665-2603
-
4
Washington University Orthopaedics- Progress West Hospital20 Progress Point Pkwy Ste 114, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 273-3930Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
5
Washington University Orthopaedics Center For Advanced Medicine4921 Parkview Pl, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Backus?
I ruptured my Achilles tendon in October 2021 and due to the emergency nature of the situation, I was referred to a local doctor in my town. I had surgery and a couple of weeks later developed an infection. The original surgeon performed a second surgery to remove the infection in December 2021. My ankle still was not healing properly and a few months later another infection. A friend of mine actually referred to BJC where I found Dr. Backus. I appreciated the care taken on my case from the very first phone call to schedule my appointment. I had to provide my records and the imaging records from the previous doctor. When I got to my appointment, Dr. Backus came in, sat down and discussed my entire issue and had a plan of action. Although this resulted in a third surgery for this same issue, I was VERY pleased in the team of doctors who worked along side of Dr. Backus to make sure my issue was resolved! Today I'm healed and SO GRATEFUL to Dr. Backus!
About Dr. Jonathon Backus, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1548587900
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Vail Vly MC
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Backus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Backus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Backus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Backus works at
Dr. Backus has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Backus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Backus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Backus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Backus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Backus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.