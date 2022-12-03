Overview

Dr. Jonathon Backus, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from DUKE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-jewish West County Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and Progress West Hospital.



Dr. Backus works at Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO, Superior, CO and O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.