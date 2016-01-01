Overview

Dr. Jonathen Bartholomew, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Bartholomew works at Utah Valley Pediatrics - Orem Cherry Tree Office in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.