Dr. Jonathen Bartholomew, DO
Overview
Dr. Jonathen Bartholomew, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, Mountain View Hospital, Orem Community Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Locations
Utah Valley Pediatrics - Orem Cherry Tree Office171 N 400 W Ste C12, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (435) 254-5932
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Mountain View Hospital
- Orem Community Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Care Health Systems
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathen Bartholomew, DO
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Medical Center / University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartholomew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartholomew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartholomew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartholomew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartholomew.
