Dr. Jonathan Zuniga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Zuniga, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hurricane, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience.
Locations
Kidney Associates, PLLC3847 Teays Valley Rd Ste A, Hurricane, WV 25526 Directions (304) 760-8904
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Jackson General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Thomas Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Zuniga is a very thorough, concerned, and diligent Doctor. He is very straight forward but kind! His staff is very helpful, reliable, and always there along with Dr. Zuniga whether it's at the appointment or its on the weekend or late in the evening! They have been very kind and the medical resources have been an amazing help with managing my finances illness. I would not want anyone else to be treating him for his kidney issues! This is a remarkable doctor with an amazing staff! Ty so much!
About Dr. Jonathan Zuniga, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1831167212
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center|Harlem Hospital Center
- Far Eastern University - Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation|Far Eastern University / Dr Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Institute of Medicine
Dr. Zuniga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuniga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuniga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zuniga has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuniga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zuniga speaks Tagalog.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuniga. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuniga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuniga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuniga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.