Dr. Jonathan Zippin, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Zippin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JOAN SANFORD I WEILL MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zippin was a professional at all times, extremely informative and thorough. His diagnosis was spot on. I certainly would refer him to anyone.
About Dr. Jonathan Zippin, MD
- Dermatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1518126796
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical Center - NYPH Department of Dermatology
- Mount Sinai Medical Center Department Of Medicine
- JOAN SANFORD I WEILL MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zippin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zippin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zippin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zippin has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zippin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zippin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zippin.
