Overview

Dr. Jonathan Zippin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JOAN SANFORD I WEILL MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Zippin works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.