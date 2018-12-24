See All Dermatologists in New York, NY
Dermatology
Dr. Jonathan Zippin, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JOAN SANFORD I WEILL MEDICAL COLLEGE OF CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Zippin works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Comprehensive Weight Control Center
    1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 24, 2018
    Dr Zippin was a professional at all times, extremely informative and thorough. His diagnosis was spot on. I certainly would refer him to anyone.
    About Dr. Jonathan Zippin, MD

    Dermatology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Zippin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Zippin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zippin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Zippin works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY.

    Dr. Zippin has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Dermatitis, and more.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zippin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zippin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zippin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

