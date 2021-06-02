Dr. Zilberstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Zilberstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Zilberstein, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Montefiore Medical Group-Comprehensive Health Care Center (CHCC)305 E 161st St, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 579-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Z is a great psychiatrist, very empathic and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Jonathan Zilberstein, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY / SACKLER FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zilberstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zilberstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zilberstein. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zilberstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zilberstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zilberstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.