Dr. Jonathan Zelken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zelken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Zelken, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Zelken, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Hoag Orthopedic Institute, Orange County Global Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Zelken works at
Locations
-
1
Z Plastic Surgery1617 Westcliff Dr Ste 205, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 432-4730Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zelken?
Exceptional!
About Dr. Jonathan Zelken, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1659548691
Education & Certifications
- 2014
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- 2002
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zelken has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zelken accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zelken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zelken works at
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Zelken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zelken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zelken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zelken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.