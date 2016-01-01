See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Cypress, TX
Dr. Jonathan Zalamea, MD

Sports Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Zalamea, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cypress, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.

Dr. Zalamea works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Cypress, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist
    9915 Barker Cypress Rd Ste 200, Cypress, TX 77433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 737-1555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Jonathan Zalamea, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1255787032
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical School
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital

