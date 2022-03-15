See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lake Orion, MI
Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (65)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Zaidan works at Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology in Lake Orion, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI, Metamora, MI and Birmingham, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Lake Orion
    1428 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 693-0543
  2. 2
    Women's Excellence in Obstetrics and Gynecology Clarkston
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 350, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Women's Excellence
    809 W Dryden Rd, Metamora, MI 48455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 731-5442
  4. 4
    Women's Excellence in Midwifery
    1406 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 842-1369
  5. 5
    Women's Excellence Birmingham
    511 Pierce St, Birmingham, MI 48009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 645-0840
  6. 6
    Women's Excellence in Endometriosis
    1420 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 693-1630
  7. 7
    Womens Excellence
    1430 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 257-4018
  8. 8
    Women's Excellence in Bladder Control
    1422 S Lapeer Rd, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 693-1630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Organ Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prolapsed Bladder Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Recurrent Miscarriage Treatment Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Mar 15, 2022
    I am a Canadian 23 year old girl who has severe Endo. Dr Zaidan is a truly AMAZING Doctor!! I had a 2 year wait where I live for a surgeon who was willing to operate on myself. Within a week of messaging Women's Excellence I had a initial consult and a facetime with Dr Zaidan!! He was amazing he believed me right away and was instantly looking for a date at the soonest opportunity to have my excision surgery!!!. Within a month I had a date and within 3 weeks of that phone call I was in surgery. His team has been amazing to work with and are super helpful and patient. I cannot recommend Dr Zaidan enough I truly believe he is one of the few who does this with his whole heart to help those with Endo. I did not believe I could feel this healthy and happy again with how severe my endo is/was. THANK YOU Dr Zaidan you are truly amazing!!
    Brianna Schoon — Mar 15, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Zaidan, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619905387
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rush Presby/St Louis Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

