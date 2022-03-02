Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Zaid works at
Locations
Div of Internal Medicine1100 Walnut St Ste 601, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Zaid for about 2 years and can do nothing but say good things about him. He is an excellent communicator and thorough clinician. On top of that, the office staff is also excellent. They are quick to reply and provide great supportive care.
About Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
308 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaid.
