See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (308)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 5 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Zaid works at Div of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Internal Medicine
    1100 Walnut St Ste 601, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 308 ratings
Patient Ratings (308)
5 Star
(278)
4 Star
(23)
3 Star
(5)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Zaid?

Mar 02, 2022
I've been seeing Dr. Zaid for about 2 years and can do nothing but say good things about him. He is an excellent communicator and thorough clinician. On top of that, the office staff is also excellent. They are quick to reply and provide great supportive care.
— Mar 02, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zaid to family and friends

Dr. Zaid's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Zaid

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD.

About Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 5 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1659805968
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
Medical Education
  • Drexel University College of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Zaid has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zaid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zaid works at Div of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Zaid’s profile.

308 patients have reviewed Dr. Zaid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zaid.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zaid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zaid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jonathan Zaid, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.