Overview

Dr. Jonathan Yunis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Medical Center|Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yunis works at Steven Silverman, MD in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

