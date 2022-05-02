Overview

Dr. Jonathan Yun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Yun works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood) in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.