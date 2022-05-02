See All Neurosurgeons in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Jonathan Yun, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Dr. Jonathan Yun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Yun works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood) in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Ridgewood, NJ - 1200 East Ridgewood Avenue
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 327-8600
    Neurosurgeons of NJ
    Ridgewood New Jersey 07450, Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 327-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury
Hydrocephalus
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 02, 2022
    I had to make a quick decision and he made me feel very confident on what he needed to , and it was the right one, his whole team deserves 5
    Maureen E. — May 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Yun, MD

    Neurosurgery
    11 years of experience
    English
    1467771279
    Education & Certifications

    New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
    University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    The Johns Hopkins University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Yun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yun has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yun works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood) in Ridgewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Yun’s profile.

    Dr. Yun has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

