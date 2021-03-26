Dr. Jonathan York, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. York is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan York, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan York, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. York works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates, PC1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 360, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 524-1869Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. York?
After having 3 neck surgeries (by 2 different doctors) with no real pain relief, my husband was scheduled with Dr. York. He did a 4th surgery which was about 8 hours long and very difficult. My husband is now mostly pain free and is like a new man. I very highly recommend Dr. York to anyone considering cervical spine surgery. He (and God-whom he recognizes) worked a miracle in my husband's (and mine) life.
About Dr. Jonathan York, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1366760563
Education & Certifications
- Swedish Medical Center- Cherry Hill Campus
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- University of Tennessee
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. York has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. York accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. York has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. York works at
Dr. York has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. York on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. York. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. York.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. York, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. York appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.