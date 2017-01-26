Overview

Dr. Jonathan Yoken, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Yoken works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Portland, OR with other offices in Oregon City, OR and Tigard, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.