Dr. Jonathan Yoken, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
3.5 (6)
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Yoken, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Yoken works at Eye Health Northwest PC in Portland, OR with other offices in Oregon City, OR and Tigard, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Eye Health Northwest-East Portland
    10819 SE Stark St, Portland, OR 97216
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2
    EyeHealth Northwest- Oregon City
    1306 Division St, Oregon City, OR 97045
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3
    EyeHealth Northwest-Northwest Portland
    1955 NW NORTHRUP ST, Portland, OR 97209
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4
    EyeHealth Northwest-Tigard
    15298 Sw Royalty Pkwy, Tigard, OR 97224
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 26, 2017
    Dr Yoken fit me into his schedule on an emergency basis and was able to get me scheduled for vetrectomy with endolaser and biolaser treatment, Greek to me, the next morning. He has very good "bedside" manner and explained everything to my complete satisfaction.
    Tim H in Portland, OR — Jan 26, 2017
    About Dr. Jonathan Yoken, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902804081
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Casey Eye Inst/Oregon Hlth Sci Univ
    Residency
    • Scheie Eye Institute University Of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Presby Hosp-U Penn Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University In Saint Louis
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Yoken has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yoken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yoken has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yoken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yoken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yoken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yoken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yoken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

