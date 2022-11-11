See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Sports Medicine
5 (122)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Yoder, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Yoder works at OrthoCarolina Winston Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orthocarolina PA
    170 Kimel Park Dr, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 768-1270
    Monday
    4:30pm - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    4:30pm - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    12:30pm - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    4:30pm - 8:30pm
    Friday
    5:30pm - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Wrist Sprain or Strain

Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 122 ratings
    Patient Ratings (122)
    5 Star
    (114)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jonathan Yoder, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073553178
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.