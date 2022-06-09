Dr. Jonathan Yerasimides, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yerasimides is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Yerasimides, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Yerasimides, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with Good Samaritan Hospital Los Angeles Ca
Locations
Louisville Hip & Knee Institute3810 Springhurst Blvd Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 447-5633Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Landmark Surgery Suites2990 Gottbrath Pkwy, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 671-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful for Dr Y and his superb staff. This practice is so far ahead of most other medical groups that there is no comparison.After limping on right leg for four months ,I was fortunate to end up in Dr Ys' office.Everything was presented clearly and concisely by Dr Y and his staff with all questions answered. After surgery ,the office sent texts as to what to expect almost everyday!! I had an anterior hip replacement by Dr Y.He is a genius with this procedure.I am seven weeks out from procedure and cut my grass today and walked 2 miles pain free!! Thank you Dr Y, Louisville is lucky to have you.
About Dr. Jonathan Yerasimides, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1295763225
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital Los Angeles Ca
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yerasimides has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yerasimides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yerasimides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yerasimides has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yerasimides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
149 patients have reviewed Dr. Yerasimides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yerasimides.
