Dr. Jonathan Yerasimides, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They completed their fellowship with Good Samaritan Hospital Los Angeles Ca



Dr. Yerasimides works at Louisville Hip & Knee Institute in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.