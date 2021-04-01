Dr. Wynn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Wynn, MD
Dr. Jonathan Wynn, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.
Locations
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 607-5830
Mid-westchester Medical Associates L.l.p.33 Davis Ave, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 831-2900
- 3 73 Market St Ste 215, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 305-2700
Westchester Medical Groupthe3030 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Directions (914) 831-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- White Plains Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Incredible physican and supporting team. Comprehensive exam and inquiries, excellent diagnostician. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Jonathan Wynn, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wynn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wynn has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wynn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wynn speaks Chinese and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wynn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.