Overview

Dr. Jonathan Wright, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Florence, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, North Alabama Medical Center and Russellville Hospital.



Dr. Wright works at North Alabama Bone/Joint Clinic in Florence, AL with other offices in Muscle Shoals, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture, Osteoarthritis and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.