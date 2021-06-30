Dr. Jonathan Woolfson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woolfson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Woolfson, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Woolfson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Woolfson works at
Locations
Woolfson Eye Institute - Atlanta/ Sandy Springs800 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (770) 804-1694
Woolfson Eye Institute - Airport Location1691 Phoenix Blvd Ste 195, Atlanta, GA 30349 Directions (770) 302-1112
Custom Laser Eye-asheville1 Town Square Blvd Ste 110, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 651-8662Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Woolfson Eye Institute - Chattanooga, TN7305 Jarnigan Rd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 894-5300
Woolfson Eye Institute - Knoxville, TN10240 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (770) 255-1249
Woolfson Eye Institute - Lawrenceville, GA1980 Riverside Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Directions (770) 407-2009
Woolfson Eye Institute - Stockbridge, GA7454 Hannover Pkwy S, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 506-6955
Woolfson Eye Institute - Cumming, GA1505 Northside Blvd Ste 1200, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 845-0466
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
the procedure was more painful than expected and i dealt with a lot of anxiety during and after the operation. the staff and doctor were wonderful and helped me to be comfortable. my results were noticeable the same day as the procedure and i am happy with how it turned out.
About Dr. Jonathan Woolfson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528154465
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Woolfson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Woolfson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Woolfson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
