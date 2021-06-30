See All Ophthalmologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Jonathan Woolfson, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (203)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Woolfson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Woolfson works at Woolfson Eye Institute in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Asheville, NC, Chattanooga, TN, Knoxville, TN, Lawrenceville, GA, Stockbridge, GA and Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woolfson Eye Institute - Atlanta/ Sandy Springs
    800 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 130, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 804-1694
  2. 2
    Woolfson Eye Institute - Airport Location
    1691 Phoenix Blvd Ste 195, Atlanta, GA 30349 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 302-1112
  3. 3
    Custom Laser Eye-asheville
    1 Town Square Blvd Ste 110, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 651-8662
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Woolfson Eye Institute - Chattanooga, TN
    7305 Jarnigan Rd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 894-5300
  5. 5
    Woolfson Eye Institute - Knoxville, TN
    10240 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 255-1249
  6. 6
    Woolfson Eye Institute - Lawrenceville, GA
    1980 Riverside Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 407-2009
  7. 7
    Woolfson Eye Institute - Stockbridge, GA
    7454 Hannover Pkwy S, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 506-6955
  8. 8
    Woolfson Eye Institute - Cumming, GA
    1505 Northside Blvd Ste 1200, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 845-0466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blepharitis
Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Treatment frequency



Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat LASIK
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 203 ratings
    Patient Ratings (203)
    5 Star
    (177)
    4 Star
    (21)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jonathan Woolfson, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528154465
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Emory University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

