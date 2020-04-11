Overview

Dr. Jonathan Wise, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Wise works at Diabetes & Metabolism Associates in Covington, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.