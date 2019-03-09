Dr. Jonathan Winograd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winograd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Winograd, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Winograd, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Winograd works at
Locations
Massachusetts General Hospital15 Parkman St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-1915
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 726-1915Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Winograd did surgery on a nonhealing tunneling wound. This was the 3rd surgery and his surgical expertise is what finally resolved the problem. He is caring, compassionate and provides outstanding medical care to his patients! I highly recommend Dr Winograd!
About Dr. Jonathan Winograd, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1982665485
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winograd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winograd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Winograd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winograd.
