Overview

Dr. Jonathan Wilks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Wilks works at Mercy Health North May in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.