Dr. White has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan White, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan White, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rockville, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center, Holy Cross Hospital and Medstar Georgetown University Hospital.
Dr. White works at
Locations
Chesapeake Urology Associates LLC9420 Key West Ave Ste 420, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (301) 933-9660
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove Medical Center
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. White performed a procedure on when I was having difficulty peeing. He is very knowledgeable
About Dr. Jonathan White, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1073522132
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. White accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. White has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. White has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. White on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. White. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. White.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. White, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. White appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.