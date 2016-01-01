Overview

Dr. Jonathan Weyer, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Weyer works at Deaconess Clinic Neurology in Newburgh, IN with other offices in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.