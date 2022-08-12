Dr. Jonathan Welden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Welden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Welden, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Welden works at
Locations
The Baton Rouge Clinic AMC7373 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 769-4044Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benefit Management
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went very well as expected. Answered all my questions and concerns
About Dr. Jonathan Welden, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1194935635
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welden has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Welden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welden works at
Dr. Welden has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
154 patients have reviewed Dr. Welden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.