Dr. Jonathan Weiss, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Weiss, MD is a dermatologist in Snellville, GA. He currently practices at Georgia Dermatology Partners and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Weiss is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Dermatology Partners
    2383 Pate St N, Snellville, GA 30078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 972-4845
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Georgia Dermatology Partners
    1515 River Pl Ste 300, Braselton, GA 30517 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 972-4845
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrhoea Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Ambetter
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Beech Street (Multiplan)
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Guardian
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • Humana Employers Health Plan of Georgia
  • Kaiser Permanente
  • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
  • Medicaid
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • Private HealthCare Systems
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Jonathan Weiss, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 38 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1619913712
Education & Certifications

  • University Mich
  • Univ of MI Med Sch
  • University of Michigan
  • Dermatology
  • Northside Hospital Gwinnett
  • Piedmont Rockdale Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(42)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(4)
