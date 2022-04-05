See All Psychiatrists in North Andover, MA
Dr. Jonathan Weiss, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Weiss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.

They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    555 Turnpike St Ste 53, North Andover, MA 01845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 683-6500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Treatment frequency



Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 05, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr Weiss for over 10 years, after seeing several other psychiatric professionals. He is very patient, attentive, and always gives insight and explains things very clearly. He is the only doctor I’ve truly felt comfortable talking to. The office is comfortable, and sessions are very private which makes me feel even more at ease about opening up. The office administrators are always delightful, and return calls same day if they don’t answer when I call. I’ve even done remote sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic and found it to be even more flexible - not that I had any issues with going to the office… I find it harder to make appointments with my PCP than Dr Weiss. By biggest concern is what will I do if/when, I have to change psychiatrist’s! Going to Dr Weiss has changed my life.
    10+ Year Patient — Apr 05, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Weiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528119385
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mass Mental Hlth Ctr
    Internship
    • Harbor Co/UCLA Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiss accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

