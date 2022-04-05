Dr. Jonathan Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Weiss, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Andover, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 555 Turnpike St Ste 53, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 683-6500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Weiss for over 10 years, after seeing several other psychiatric professionals. He is very patient, attentive, and always gives insight and explains things very clearly. He is the only doctor I’ve truly felt comfortable talking to. The office is comfortable, and sessions are very private which makes me feel even more at ease about opening up. The office administrators are always delightful, and return calls same day if they don’t answer when I call. I’ve even done remote sessions during the Covid-19 pandemic and found it to be even more flexible - not that I had any issues with going to the office… I find it harder to make appointments with my PCP than Dr Weiss. By biggest concern is what will I do if/when, I have to change psychiatrist’s! Going to Dr Weiss has changed my life.
About Dr. Jonathan Weiss, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1528119385
Education & Certifications
- Mass Mental Hlth Ctr
- Harbor Co/UCLA Hosp
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weiss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weiss accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weiss has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiss.
