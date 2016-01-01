Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.

Locations
Norm Maleng Building410 9th Ave N Ste 359702, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Ninth & Jefferson Building916 Jefferson St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jonathan Weinstein, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437235256
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Neurology

