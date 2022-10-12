See All Plastic Surgeons in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Jonathan Weiler, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Jonathan Weiler, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital and North Oaks Medical Center.

Dr. Weiler works at WEILER PLASTIC SURGERY in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Covington, LA, Denham Springs, LA and Hammond, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Weiler Plastic Surgery
    4212 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste A, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Weiler Plastic Surgery
    1431 Ochsner Blvd Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 892-2950
  3. 3
    Weiler Plastic Surgery
    921 S Range Ave, Denham Springs, LA 70726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 900-7002
  4. 4
    Weiler Plastic Surgery
    42078 Veterans Ave Ste H, Hammond, LA 70403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 902-7770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital
  • North Oaks Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gigantomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gigantomastia

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 12, 2022
    Amazing experience! Best doctor and staff!
    — Oct 12, 2022
    About Dr. Jonathan Weiler, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1396915047
    Education & Certifications

    • Plastic Surgery - Louisiana State University
    • General Surgery - Ochsner Clinic
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine - M.D.
    • Louisiana State University, B.S. In Zoology
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Weiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weiler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Weiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Weiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weiler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weiler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weiler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

