Dr. Jonathan Waxman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waxman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Waxman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Waxman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Waxman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Palm Beach Thoracic Surgery P.A.5162 Linton Blvd Ste 102, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 766-0834Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waxman?
I don’t think there is better than him. I was pleased with my surgical outcome and he was also. I may have to change drs but I will miss him . I feel comfortable and safe in his care
About Dr. Jonathan Waxman, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1194761973
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waxman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waxman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waxman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waxman works at
Dr. Waxman has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waxman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waxman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Waxman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waxman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waxman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waxman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.