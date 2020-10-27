Overview

Dr. Jonathan Watson, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Watson works at Skyline Orthopedics in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.