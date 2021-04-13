Dr. Nicholas Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Warner, MD
Dr. Nicholas Warner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse, Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (626) 538-2244
Dr. Warner is the best surgeon in my opinion. Due to a complications after my surgery in 2017, as an inpatient at the hospital Dr. Warner was requested for a second opinion. Due to his professionalism and detail explanation on how to continue and proceed with my medical care, I decided to swap doctors to continue with my health issues. My family and I were so happy with him, but unfortunately our medical group decided to stop business with City Of Hope last year. I really miss Dr. Warner for going above and beyond.
About Dr. Nicholas Warner, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1437360757
Education & Certifications
- Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Dr. Warner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warner has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.
