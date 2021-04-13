See All Urologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Nicholas Warner, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nicholas Warner, MD

Urology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Warner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse, Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.

Dr. Warner works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Surgery
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 538-2244

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Urethral Stricture
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Urethral Stricture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Warner?

Apr 13, 2021
Dr. Warner is the best surgeon in my opinion. Due to a complications after my surgery in 2017, as an inpatient at the hospital Dr. Warner was requested for a second opinion. Due to his professionalism and detail explanation on how to continue and proceed with my medical care, I decided to swap doctors to continue with my health issues. My family and I were so happy with him, but unfortunately our medical group decided to stop business with City Of Hope last year. I really miss Dr. Warner for going above and beyond.
Rafael C. — Apr 13, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nicholas Warner, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicholas Warner, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Warner to family and friends

Dr. Warner's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Warner

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicholas Warner, MD.

About Dr. Nicholas Warner, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 16 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1437360757
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Detroit Receiving Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Mayo Clinic Arizona
Residency
Internship
  • Mayo Clinic Arizona
Internship
Medical Education
  • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med|University of Utah
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Urology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester
  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nicholas Warner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Warner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Warner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Warner works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Warner’s profile.

Dr. Warner has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urethral Stricture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Warner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.