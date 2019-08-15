Overview

Dr. Jonathan Waltuck, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Waltuck works at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Lupus and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.