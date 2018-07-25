Overview

Dr. Jonathan Waltman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center, New London Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and Valley Regional Hospital.



Dr. Waltman works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.