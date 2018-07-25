Dr. Jonathan Waltman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waltman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Waltman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Waltman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center, New London Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and Valley Regional Hospital.
Dr. Waltman works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology/EP1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A300, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 276-4429SundayClosed
-
2
KentuckyOne Health Cardiology Associates Fountain Ct.211 Fountain Ct Ste 220, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 429-7280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
- New London Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Valley Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Waltman?
I’ve had one visit with Dr. Waltman and found him amiable and intelligent.
About Dr. Jonathan Waltman, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1639181654
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
- Beth Israel Hospital North
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waltman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waltman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waltman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waltman works at
Dr. Waltman has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waltman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Waltman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waltman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waltman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waltman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.