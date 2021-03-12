Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jonathan Wallace, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Wallace, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Locations
James M. Kane M.d. Sc4885 Hoffman Blvd Ste 400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192 Directions (847) 290-9200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
AMITA Health Medical Group Gastroenterology Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 101, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 255-9697
AMITA Health Medical Group Vein Clinic Elk Grove Village955 Beisner Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 640-5666Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 255-9697
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr Wallace. Very professional, skilled and felt he truly cared about getting me healthy! The staff is also very professional and friendly! Very happy I chose them!
About Dr. Jonathan Wallace, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- Tufts University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has seen patients for Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wallace on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
