Dr. Jonathan Walker, MD

Urology
2.4 (26)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jonathan Walker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE and is affiliated with Banner University Medical Center Tucson.

Dr. Walker works at VA Medical Center Radiology in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Savahcs
    3601 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 792-1450
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner University Medical Center Tucson

Experience & Treatment Frequency

STD Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
STD Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Dipstick Urinalysis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Cancer Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Uroflowmetry
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Infection
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Cystectomy
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
End-Stage Renal Disease
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neurogenic Bladder
Overactive Bladder
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Removal
Prostatitis
Spermatocele
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Jul 23, 2020
    He removed my bladder very successfully. I would recommend him any time
    David Hollis — Jul 23, 2020
    About Dr. Jonathan Walker, MD

    • Urology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1235220187
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SHAUKAT KHANUM MEMORIAL CANCER HOSPITAL AND RESEARCH CENTRE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jonathan Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walker works at VA Medical Center Radiology in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Walker’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

