Dr. Jonathan Walgama, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Walgama, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Longview, TX. They completed their residency with Dean McGee Eye Inst U OK Med Ctr

Locations
Longview Ophthamology Associates3209 4th St Ste 100, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 757-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
- Longview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MedPartners
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Both my husband & I have been patients of Dr. Walgama since moving to Longview in 2017. We both couldn't be more pleased. He takes time to listen & answer questions. Although wait times have occasionally been longer than half an hour, we are still pleased. He treated my husband's glaucoma as well as perform cataract surgery on him. I recently has laser procedure in on eye for my glaucoma. We both recommend Dr. Walgama.
About Dr. Jonathan Walgama, MD
Education & Certifications
- Dean McGee Eye Inst U OK Med Ctr
- Scott & White Hosp-Texas A&M U
- Austin College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walgama has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walgama accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walgama has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Walgama has seen patients for Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walgama on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Walgama. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walgama.
