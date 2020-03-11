Dr. Jonathan Vukovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vukovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Vukovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Vukovich, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Vukovich works at
Locations
-
1
Southeast Alabama Medical Center1108 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-8911Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Southeast Health Enterprise Clinic101 Professional Ln, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 347-3404
-
3
Southeast Health Urology1118 Ross Clark Cir Ste 500, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 794-4159
Hospital Affiliations
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vukovich?
Takes time to discuss your problem. I believe he tell patients what he thinks,no run around. I believe in him and recommend him highly.
About Dr. Jonathan Vukovich, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1528065539
Education & Certifications
- Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
- Naval Med Center
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vukovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vukovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vukovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vukovich works at
Dr. Vukovich has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Ureteral Stones and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vukovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Vukovich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vukovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vukovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vukovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.