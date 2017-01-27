Dr. Jonathan Vogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jonathan Vogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jonathan Vogan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Vogan works at
Locations
-
1
Southtowns Ear Nose & Throat Llp3075 Southwestern Blvd Ste 102, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 675-0616
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vogan?
He was extraordinary! He knew his medicine perfectly, and was wonderful at explaining it to our son. He has a tremendous bed-side manner, and shows genuine care for his patients. He seems to also get what we are feeling when we are facing surgery. I wish all doctors were as compassionate and skillful as he was! He's proven himself to be a skilled surgeon as well as an excellent doctor. We're grateful for him.
About Dr. Jonathan Vogan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1487605382
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vogan works at
Dr. Vogan has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Vogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.