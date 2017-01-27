Overview

Dr. Jonathan Vogan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Vogan works at Southtowns Ear Nose & Throat in Orchard Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.